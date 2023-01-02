A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Friday, has been found.
Gwent Police appealed for information to find Kelsie Mamo, who was reported missing on Friday, December 30.
Kelsie had been last seen at around 7.15pm in Blackwood.
Officers were concerned for her welfare, but the 5 ft 5” tall girl, described as having mousey brown hair and blonde highlights, has been found.
In a statement issued tonight, January 2, police said: "Kelsie Mamo, from Blackwood, who had been reported as missing has now been found.
"Thanks for sharing the appeal."
(Kelsie, pictured, has been found)
14-year-old Kelsie Mamo, from #Blackwood, who had been reported as missing has now been found.— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) January 2, 2023
Thanks for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/JOX8OiC7RR
At the time, a spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "Kelsie is known to frequently travel by train and has links to Cardiff and Kidderminster."
