THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like murder, drug dealing, wounding with intent and robbery.

We look at their cases.

Ben Rowberry

Drug dealer Ben Rowberry was caught with cocaine, more than £8,000 in cash and a Taser.

The 25-year-old from Tredegar told police he’d made the money selling a white BMW car but refused to give any details.

Rowberry pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a prohibited weapon and was jailed for nearly three years.

Simon Parks

A killer strangled his mother-in-law to death in her bed and sexually assaulted after she refused to give him cigarettes.

Simon Parks from Newport was jailed for life and will have to serve a minimum of 24 years behind bars for the horrific murder of 79-year-old grandmother Mari O’Flynn.

The 52-year-old alcoholic had drank at least 12 cans of Kronenbourg 1664 lager and a small bottle of whisky before he killed her.

Corey Rowlands

A thug threw a beer bottle across a pub leaving a drinker covered in blood and needing hospital treatment.

Corey Rowlands, 20, from Caerphilly, hit Jamie Evans in the head after hurling the weapon at him in the Harp Inn in Gelligaer.

The defendant, of Brynheulog Street, Penybryn, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was locked up for eight months.

Scott Waters

A gardener who stabbed a deaf customer aged 83 in the chest has been jailed for 17 years.

Scott Waters, 38, knifed his victim as she lay in her own bed after targeting her while high on drink and drugs.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, Newbridge, admitted wounding with intent.

Brandon Davies

A robber was caught after he’d targeted the same petrol station twice.

Brandon Davies, 22, from Rogiet, carried out the raids at the Monmouthshire village’s Texaco garage in 2019.

The defendant was jailed for four years and six months.

Corey Hughes

Drug dealer Corey Hughes was caught red-handed when he was delivering crack cocaine to customers in an Audi car.

The 23-year-old, from Cross Keys, Caerphilly, was hired by criminals further up the chain and arrested with £915 in cash and drugs with a potential street value of £700.

Hughes was sent to prison for two years and four months after he admitted possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.