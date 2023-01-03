MCDONALD'S has announced a brand-new item coming to menus this week.

The fast-food chain will launch its new wrap, the Spicy Sriracha Chicken One on Wednesday.

It is made with either crispy chicken breast or grilled chicken, spicy sriracha sauce, cucumber, slivered onions, and lettuce, in a soft, toasted wrap.

However, the wrap will only be available for a limited time, with it disappearing off menus on February 14.

The “too hot to miss” Spicy Sriracha Chicken One is exclusive to the UK and Ireland.

Gráinne Allen, Director of Food and Innovation, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased to be launching a new Big Flavour Wrap in the UK and Ireland.

“The Spicy Sriracha Chicken One brings something different to the wrap family and we hope customers are as excited by it as we are.

“As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

“We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet consumers needs and knowing how well-loved the Big Flavour Wraps – it made sense to add to this family, with a spicy chicken edition.”

McDonald’s is also welcoming back some fan favourites to menus on January 4, including the Aero Chocolate McFlurry, Aero Peppermint McFlurry, and Cheesy Garlic Bites.

Lovers of McDonald’s McPlant burger will also get a treat, as the Double McPlant arrives in restaurants.

Customers can enjoy two Beyond Meat® patties, a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, the ultimate vegan sandwich sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese that tastes just like McDonald’s iconic cheese slices.

It is vegan-certified and cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches, using dedicated utensils.

However, the arrival of the Double McPlant signals the end of the Christmas menu, with these items leaving the menu on January 4.

This means that McDonald's will no longer be serving the Big Tasty, Big Tasty with Bacon, the Cheese Melt Dippers, the Cheese Melt Dippers Sharebox, the Celebrations McFlurry or the Festive Pie.

