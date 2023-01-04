THE demolition of the Newport Centre will begin in the spring as work continues on plans for a new “state-of-the-art” pool and leisure centre in the city.

Proposals submitted by Coleg Gwent and Newport council to demolish the current centre and replace it with a seven-storey building for educational use - along with shops, restaurants, offices and a hotel - were agreed in October, while plans for a new leisure centre on Usk Way were approved in November 2021.

There had been concern about the future of the project – as part of which the council agreed to foot the initial £1.2 million bill for demolishing Newport Centre – following the draft budget announcement.

Leader of the council Cllr Jane Mudd revealed the council has a budget gap of £27.6 million, and despite a proposed 9.5 per cent rise in council tax, this would see major cuts to social care services in the city.

However, the council has confirmed it has secured £7 million in Welsh Government funding to press on with the project, and demolition work is scheduled to take place “in the spring”.

The council did not confirm what this would mean for activities and services provided at Newport Centre from that date, only that it was “working very closely with Newport Live” on this.

A spokesperson for Newport City Council: “Newport City Council’s plans to deliver a new leisure offer on the site are continuing to progress.

“The council remains committed to delivering a new facility, funding remains allocated in the capital budget and it successfully secured £7 million from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund towards the scheme.

“Planning permission for the demolition of the existing Newport Centre was granted in October and the timetable for the work to be carried out is being developed.

“It is anticipated this will take place in the spring.

“The council is working very closely with Newport Live on transitional arrangements for some of the activities delivered in the centre.

“Further details will be made available as soon as those arrangements are finalised.”