DRIVERS have been warned to make sure they are up to date on new changes to the Highway Code, or risk fines and penalty points.

Several changes were made to road laws in the UK in 2022 by the DVLA, and motoring experts at LeaseElectricCar.co.uk have researched a number of them.

The Highway Code makes it clear that drivers caught using, or even just holding their phones, will receiving a fine of up to £200 and six points on their licence.

The hierarchy of road users was also introduced, as pedestrians will now always have right of way, putting the greatest responsibility onto drivers of large vehicles.

While all newly built homes and buildings are now required to have an electric car charge point installed.

Tim Alcock from LeaseElectricCar.co.uk said: “There is no excuse for any of us drivers not to know any changes and amendments, however minor they are, to the Highway Code.

“You need to stay up to date with the latest laws on the road to avoid hefty fines and penalty points - if you are caught just holding your phone you could face a £200 fine and six points.

“One of the most important laws is the introduction of rules H1, H2, and H3 which ensures that pedestrians always have right of way when crossing at junctions and in slow moving traffic, and how drivers of larger vehicles now bear the most responsibility.

“Implementing these law changes will help to protect the more vulnerable road users, like pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders.

“Law changes also apply for infrastructure - the rise of electric vehicles in the UK over the past year has been reflected in the rule book too. New homes and buildings now need to come with EV charging points.

“The best thing drivers can do going into 2023 is to review and keep in mind these changes that have happened in the past year to avoid those big penalties as we go into 2023, when no doubt there will be more adjustments made to the Highway Code.”