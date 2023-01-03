A WEATHER warning for rain has been issued for between 7pm today, Tuesday, until 3am tomorrow, Wednesday, morning.

The Met Office has warned that the heavy rain is likely to cause travel disruption tonight and flooding.

The weather warning covers much of the Gwent region and persistent rain is expected across most of Wales this evening.

Heavy rain in Newport is forecasted to last throughout the day until 4am tomorrow morning, strong winds are also expected this evening.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “A spell of heavy rain is expected through Tuesday evening and clear east during early Wednesday morning, following a day of fairly persistent rain across much of Wales.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for tonight (Image: Met Office)

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for tonight. Picture: Met Office

“During this evening and night, a further 15-25mm of rain is expected widely; in a few place this amount could fall in three to four hours.

“Some higher ground may see 40-50mm of rain overnight.”

The forecaster is warning that the heavy rain could cause flooding in homes and businesses.

Journey times are likely to take longer due to spray and flooding on the roads, bus and train services are also likely to be affected.

Traffic Wales has warned drivers of adverse weather conditions and to take extra care when travelling.