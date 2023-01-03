POLICE are appealing for information after seven puppies were seized from an address in Newport on New Year’s Eve.

The puppies were rescued by police officers on Saturday afternoon after being dragged across the road in Bettws by two men, who fled the scene before officers arrived.

The 10-week-old bulldog cross puppies were seized from an address in Medlock Cresent on animal welfare grounds at 3pm.

An eyewitness in the area reported seeing the puppies being dragged along the road in a cage by two men in the pouring rain on Saturday afternoon.

Puppies found in cage (Image: Facebook)

Puppies were rescued by Gwent Police and taken to Many Tears Rescue centre

The puppies were rescued by officers at the scene and were taken to Many Tears Animal Rescue centre in Llanelli the same day.

After the two men fled the scene, police are now appealing for information from the public.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called to an address in Medlock Cresent, Newport at around 3pm on Saturday, December 31.

“Officers attended and seven puppies were seized on animal welfare grounds and given to an animal welfare charity to be cared for.

“Our enquires are ongoing and if you have any information, please call us on 101 or DM us on social media quoting 2200435373.”