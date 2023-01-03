A POLICE helicopter was spotted making multiple passes over Crosskeys on New Year's Day.
The helicopter was seen circling Crosskeys Mountain, there was also a police presence in the area.
Police helicopter in Crosskeys. Picture: Mandy Roberts
Gwent Police have confirmed the emergency services presence was due to reports of concern for the welfare of man.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in New Park Road, Risca, at around 10.10am on Sunday, January 1.
The helicopter was seen circling Crosskeys Mountain. Picture: Beth Hopkins
“Officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and located the man.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel