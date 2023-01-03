A POLICE helicopter was spotted making multiple passes over Crosskeys on New Year's Day.

The helicopter was seen circling Crosskeys Mountain, there was also a police presence in the area.

Police helicopter in Crosskeys (Image: Mandy Roberts)

Gwent Police have confirmed the emergency services presence was due to reports of concern for the welfare of man.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of the concern for the welfare of a man in New Park Road, Risca, at around 10.10am on Sunday, January 1.

The helicopter was seen circling Crosskeys Mountain (Image: Beth Hopkins)

“Officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and located the man.”