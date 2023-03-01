Live

Man left with life threatening injuries after Caerphilly crash

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Gwent Police confirmed the road has reopened
  • A 77-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries after a crash in Caerphilly.
  • He has been taken to the the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
  • Commercial Street to Cardiff Road in Gilfach, Caerphilly remains closed.
  • Police are currently at the scene.

