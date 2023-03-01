- Gwent Police confirmed the road has reopened
- A 77-year-old man has been left with life threatening injuries after a crash in Caerphilly.
- He has been taken to the the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.
- Commercial Street to Cardiff Road in Gilfach, Caerphilly remains closed.
- Police are currently at the scene.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here