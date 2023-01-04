A BLAENAU Gwent primary school has been praised for helping most pupils “achieve well across all areas of the curriculum”, and for its work supporting pupils with additional learning needs.

Estyn visited Coed-y-Garn Primary School, in Blaina, in October, and has recently released a report of its findings.

Inspectors said the school was “warm and inclusive” and that “pupils enjoy learning” throughout all lessons and activities.

Staff at the school were praised for creating “very strong working relationships” with pupils, and promoting “a very positive ethos of support and care”.

The report reads: “Most pupils enter the school with skills that are below the expected level for their age.

“Most pupils achieve well across all areas of the curriculum, with many of them making effective progress in their speaking, listening, reading and number skills.

“Nearly all pupils are happy and demonstrate a positive attitude towards school and their learning.

“They are ready to participate in lessons and enjoy their learning experiences in a nurturing, caring and purposeful environment.”

The report did note that attendance figures had “dropped significantly” after the pandemic, but had risen back “over 90 per cent” in this academic year.

The school is also home to a learning resource base – which inspectors noted played “a very important part in the school’s daily life”.

“Most pupils with additional learning needs achieve well and pupils in the learning resource base make very strong gains in their learning,” the report read.

“Teachers in the learning resource base plan highly effective authentic learning experiences that are integral to the class’s theme. This outstanding practice targets pupils’ learning very successfully.”

As a result of its work, the school has been asked to write a case study on the impact of the teaching and the use of the learning environment to promote authentic learning experiences in its learning resource base for Estyn.

The inspectors did recommend that pupils across the school were given more opportunities for extended independent writing, and that feedback was improved to move pupils onto the next level.

The report also noted some issues around the school site that need attention.

Headteacher Lauren Cairns said: “I am thrilled that Estyn has recognised our commitment to wellbeing and supporting learners at Coed-y-Garn, their findings reflect the hard work and dedication of all.

“It is an absolute privilege to be the headteacher of Coed-y-Garn, and I am ever so proud of the children and staff who give their best in all they do.”

Cllr Sue Edmunds, executive member for people and education at Blaenau Gwent council, said: “Everyone at the school and the wider school community should feel extremely proud of this report.

“We want all our children and young people to thrive and achieve their full potential, and we are committed to working with all schools to provide high quality teaching and learning opportunities.”