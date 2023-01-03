A SCHOOL crossing patrol in Blackwood will not be reinstated, despite appeals from parents, residents and councillors.

An assessment by Caerphilly County Borough Council has confirmed Blackwood Primary School “failed” to reach the threshold for a lollipop person, despite having had a school crossing patrol service since 2001.

In January 2022, it was announced that the lollipop lady at the school wouldn’t be replaced following her retirement. Following this, more than 200 people signed a petition calling for the service to be reinstated.

In February 2022, the council confirmed the school would be reassessed, but the assessments did not take place until November. According to the council, this is due to staff availability and workloads.

Now, the council’s road safety supervisor, Kerry Watkins, has confirmed that the school’s crossing patrol service will not be brought back – but it will be monitored for any significant changes.

Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge said: “I am very disappointed that the further assessment by the council has rejected a school crossing patrol at this location after numerous concerns, petition and representations.

“I believe the whole of the protocol of 100-metre distances needs to be looked at in the interests of safety and all children. We also have the Chartist Way Junction with cars and vehicles parked, and parents using the car park at the back gates.

“I have made strong representations to community safety and shall continue to do so.”

Both assessments were carried out over a 100 metre distance outside the school gates, from the junction of Attlee Road proceeding up to Apollo Way.

Cllr Etheridge has previously called for a review on the way the council assesses a school’s need for a crossing patrol. However, his motion was rejected at a full council meeting in March 2022.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, 20 school crossing patrols have been removed in the borough since 2014. However, two of these were due to the schools themselves closing.