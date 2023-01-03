A WATERLOO Road legend has wished the shows new cast good luck as it is set to return this evening.
Philip Martin Brown played English teacher Grantly Budgen on the hit BBC One show from 2006 until 2013.
Taking to Twitter ahead of the show’s return tonight, he said: “I’m wishing the new Waterloo Road all the best on Tuesday and for the rest of the run.
“God bless that ship and all who sail her.”
However, fans shared their sadness that Philip wouldn’t be returning, with concerns that the show won’t be the same without him.
One said: “Won’t be the same without Grantly. Would love to see you back in this new series, maybe they could do an EastEnders and bring you back from the dead.”
Another added: “I’m so excited for the new Waterloo Road series but I wish Mr Budgen was still sailing on the good ship Waterloo and walking them corridors – but his spirit will live on.”
What time is Waterloo Road on TV? How to watch
Waterloo Road returns for a new term on Tuesday, January 3 2023.
The highly anticipated first episode will air at 8pm on BBC One after EastEnders.
The classroom drama will also be repeated on BBC Three on Friday, January 6 at 7pm.
The new series consists of seven episodes and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Who is returning to Waterloo Road?
A few familiar faces returned to #WaterlooRoad this week 🤯— Waterloo Road (@WaterlooRoad) January 24, 2022
Find out more 👉 https://t.co/spsNU38Khg pic.twitter.com/jAl6pkaV4h
Former cast members Adam Thomas, Katie Griffiths and Angela Griffin will be reprising their roles for the reboot.
Speaking about coming back as Donte Charles, Emmerdale actor Adam said in an interview with the BBC: "I never in a million years thought this was going to happen. I’m so excited to be back. I mean, I remember getting the phone call from Cameron, no, it was off the casting director and she was like, I want you to come and meet this producer and I was like what?
"She couldn’t tell me much about it so said okay then, looked him up and I was like oh my God, Cameron, he’s a big deal. So I went and met him and he basically said that he was thinking of bringing Waterloo Road back, and I had to act cool at the time and say let me have a think about it, but no, I was over the moon."
Katie Griffiths, who plays Chlo Charles in the drama, also reflected about the announcement, saying:"It's been wonderful. It feels like coming back but also everything is different. The set’s different. The classes are brand new, there’s a really exciting cast and some returning faces. So it's been a bit of everything but it’s been lovely. "
Angela Griffin will also be reprising her role as Kim Campbell but this time with a promotion - as Waterloo Road's Headteacher.
New Waterloo Road 2023 cast
Drama is more than just a lesson at this school 😉 Here's your first look at the new series of #WaterlooRoad 📚— Waterloo Road (@WaterlooRoad) November 27, 2022
Returning to BBC One and @bbciplayer in January 2023. pic.twitter.com/kVM4I0XaDu
Here is the cast of the new series of Waterloo Road:
- Kim Campbell - Angela Griffin
- Joe Casey - James Baxter
- Wendy Whitwell - Jo Coffey
- Neil Guthrie - Neil Fitzmaurice
- Chlo Charles - Katie Griffiths
- Lindon King - Vincent Jerome
- Coral Walker - Rachel Leskovac
- Nicky Walters - Kym Marsh
- Amy Spratt - Katherine Pearce
- Valerie Chambers - Shauna Shim
- Donte Charles - Adam Thomas
- Shola Aku - Chiamaka Ulebor
- Samia Choudhry - Priyasasha Kumari
- Kelly Jo Rafferty - Alicia Forde
- Kai Sharif - Adam Ali
- Preston Walters - Noah Valentine
- Tonya Walters - Summer Bird
- Izzy Charles - Scarlett Thomas
- Tommy Charles - Teddy Thomas
- Dwayne Jackson - Thapelo Ray
- Zayne Jackson - Inathi Rozani
- Erica Thorn - Sue Vincent
- Dean Weever - Francesco Piacentini-Smith
- Noel McManus - Liam Scholes
- Au pair Alicia - Lucia Saavedra
- Danny Lewis - Adam Abbou
- Verity King - Ava Flannery
- Hannah King - Lisa Faulkner
- Mike Rutherford - Ryan Clayton
- Caz Williams - Lucy Begg
- Jamilah Omar - Sonia Ibrahim
- A&E doctor - Monica Sagar
Waterloo Road returns at 8pm on BBC One on Tuesday, January 3.
