A WATERLOO Road legend has wished the shows new cast good luck as it is set to return this evening.

Philip Martin Brown played English teacher Grantly Budgen on the hit BBC One show from 2006 until 2013.

Taking to Twitter ahead of the show’s return tonight, he said: “I’m wishing the new Waterloo Road all the best on Tuesday and for the rest of the run.

“God bless that ship and all who sail her.”

However, fans shared their sadness that Philip wouldn’t be returning, with concerns that the show won’t be the same without him.

One said: “Won’t be the same without Grantly. Would love to see you back in this new series, maybe they could do an EastEnders and bring you back from the dead.”

Another added: “I’m so excited for the new Waterloo Road series but I wish Mr Budgen was still sailing on the good ship Waterloo and walking them corridors – but his spirit will live on.”

What time is Waterloo Road on TV? How to watch

Waterloo Road returns for a new term on Tuesday, January 3 2023.

The highly anticipated first episode will air at 8pm on BBC One after EastEnders.

The classroom drama will also be repeated on BBC Three on Friday, January 6 at 7pm.

The new series consists of seven episodes and will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Former cast members Adam Thomas, Katie Griffiths and Angela Griffin will be reprising their roles for the reboot.

Speaking about coming back as Donte Charles, Emmerdale actor Adam said in an interview with the BBC: "I never in a million years thought this was going to happen. I’m so excited to be back. I mean, I remember getting the phone call from Cameron, no, it was off the casting director and she was like, I want you to come and meet this producer and I was like what?

"She couldn’t tell me much about it so said okay then, looked him up and I was like oh my God, Cameron, he’s a big deal. So I went and met him and he basically said that he was thinking of bringing Waterloo Road back, and I had to act cool at the time and say let me have a think about it, but no, I was over the moon."

Katie Griffiths, who plays Chlo Charles in the drama, also reflected about the announcement, saying:"It's been wonderful. It feels like coming back but also everything is different. The set’s different. The classes are brand new, there’s a really exciting cast and some returning faces. So it's been a bit of everything but it’s been lovely. "

Angela Griffin will also be reprising her role as Kim Campbell but this time with a promotion - as Waterloo Road's Headteacher.

New Waterloo Road 2023 cast

Drama is more than just a lesson at this school 😉 Here's your first look at the new series of #WaterlooRoad 📚



Returning to BBC One and @bbciplayer in January 2023. pic.twitter.com/kVM4I0XaDu — Waterloo Road (@WaterlooRoad) November 27, 2022

Here is the cast of the new series of Waterloo Road:

Kim Campbell - Angela Griffin

Joe Casey - James Baxter

Wendy Whitwell - Jo Coffey

Neil Guthrie - Neil Fitzmaurice

Chlo Charles - Katie Griffiths

Lindon King - Vincent Jerome

Coral Walker - Rachel Leskovac

Nicky Walters - Kym Marsh

Amy Spratt - Katherine Pearce

Valerie Chambers - Shauna Shim

Donte Charles - Adam Thomas

Shola Aku - Chiamaka Ulebor

Samia Choudhry - Priyasasha Kumari

Kelly Jo Rafferty - Alicia Forde

Kai Sharif - Adam Ali

Preston Walters - Noah Valentine

Tonya Walters - Summer Bird

Izzy Charles - Scarlett Thomas

Tommy Charles - Teddy Thomas

Dwayne Jackson - Thapelo Ray

Zayne Jackson - Inathi Rozani

Erica Thorn - Sue Vincent

Dean Weever - Francesco Piacentini-Smith

Noel McManus - Liam Scholes

Au pair Alicia - Lucia Saavedra

Danny Lewis - Adam Abbou

Verity King - Ava Flannery

Hannah King - Lisa Faulkner

Mike Rutherford - Ryan Clayton

Caz Williams - Lucy Begg

Jamilah Omar - Sonia Ibrahim

A&E doctor - Monica Sagar

Waterloo Road returns at 8pm on BBC One on Tuesday, January 3.