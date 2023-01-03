A PERSON found dead at a Gwent railway station last week was a man in his 20s, it has been confirmed.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Gilfach Fargoed station at about 1.30pm on Friday, December 30, to reports of a casualty on the tracks,

The man, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to Gilfach Fargoed station at 1.28pm on 30 December.

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: "Officers were called to Gilfach Fargoed station at 1.28pm on December 30 following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended however sadly a man in his twenties was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”