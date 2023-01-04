A NEW antiques shop has opened its second store in the newly-refurbished Newport Arcade.

Dandy Gallery, which already has a branch in Cardiff, has now opened a second location in Newport.

The new store at the Newport Arcade opened today, Wednesday, January 4.

The Newport Arcade has been recently refurbished, and has become a hub for independent businesses.

Chris - Owner of Dandy Gallery (Image: Dandy Gallery)

Chris Clinkard, owner of Dandy Gallery is delighted with opening his second shop in Newport after being impressed with the refurbishment of Newport Market.

He said: “We made the decision to open our second store in Newport because of what has gone on with Newport Market as it's such a big asset for Newport.

“After what happened to the market, it inspired the new owners to transform Newport Arcade into a local independent business hub.

“We are proud to be part of that retail premises, as we believe that we have some hidden gems we can bring to the table of Newport.

“We love the city as it is such a diverse place, because they are based on eco and local businesses and I know that is important to the local economy.

Items at Dandy Gallery (Image: Chris - Dandy Gallery)

“I am pleased we chose Newport as it’s a very attractive location for property investors, and the local architecture is amazing and I am very excited to open.”

Dandy Gallery is located next to the Nettle & Bark Plant shop on the Cambrian Road side of the arcade.

The shop sells decorative recycled and upcycled antiques, and also specialises in furniture repair.

Mr Clinkard is already searching for a third location in South Wales, and is hoping to open a new branch in Abergavenny.

Dandy Gallery Newport Arcade (Image: Chris - Dandy Gallery)

“We would love to open our third store in Abergavenny and see ourselves expanding beyond that to other places in South Wales as we love it,” he said.

The new store in the Newport Arcade will be open Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am until 5pm.