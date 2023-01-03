A TRANSGENDER man dipped a prosthetic penis in a pub customer’s drink as part of a “drunken prank”.

Jesse Hawthorne, 30, then smashed a bandit when he was asked to leave Caerphilly’s Cwtch bar after exposing the “false genitalia”.

He caused £400 worth of damage to the gambling machine.

MORE NEWS: Drink-driving mum was more than four times the limit after downing bottle of rum

Jesse Hawthorne. Picture: Wales News Service

Prosecutor Miquelle Groves told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant was in the public house.

“It was relatively quiet but there were customers around.

“He entered the seating area and exposed a prosthetic penis.

“The defendant placed the false genitalia in somebody’s drink.

“CCTV showed there was an element of distress caused to some customers and he was asked to leave the premises.

“The defendant became very aggressive and he had a glass bottle which he threw towards the bandit completely smashing its screen to pieces.”

Hawthorne, of Dylan Drive, Caerphilly, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and a public disorder offence.

He committed the offences on September 14, 2022 whilst subject to a 12-month community order.

Ed Mitchard, representing Hawthorne, said: “This was a drunken prank which resulted in him being asked to leave the premises.

“Most people are laughing when it happened but there were some people who took offence.

“The defendant was then pushed by members of staff.”

Hawthorne misuses alcohol, Mr Mitchard added, and has “experienced trauma in his life”.

The court was told the defendant has worked as a handyman but was currently claiming benefits.

Hawthorne was fined £120 for causing criminal damage and £80 for the public order offence.

He must pay £400 in compensation for the damage to the bandit, £85 towards prosecution costs and an £80 victim surcharge.

The total to pay is £765.

The defendant was jailed for two years and five months in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent for attacking his former lover's new boyfriend.