SOUTH Wales taxi and private hire firm Dragon Taxis donated £1,000 to Welsh Women’s Aid to support its participation in the global ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign.

Welsh Women’s Aid is the national charity in Wales working to end violence against women and girls in all its forms.

Dragon Taxis made its donation via the Big Give Christmas Challenge, the UK’s biggest digital match funding campaign.

Donations made to Welsh Women’s Aid during the week of the campaign were doubled (up to £5,000.) This means that the £1,000 donation became £2,000, helping Welsh Women’s Aid surpass its £10,000 target.

Dragon Taxis, a regional brand of the UK’s fastest-growing taxi and private hire technology platform Veezu, stepped in to donate to the worthy cause through its new community support programme ‘Funded by Veezu’.

The programme is a way in which local not-for-profit initiatives can receive grants between £500 and £1,000.

Jack Price, regional director at Dragon Taxis, said: “Driver partners operate in the heart of their communities and often hear first-hand the difficulties people face. We wanted to give something back to those in need in our local area and hope this donation will bring some Christmas cheer to those who really need it.”

Victoria Samuel, fundraising manager at Welsh Women’s Aid, said: “We are so grateful to Dragon Taxis for their kind donation and for helping us reach our target. They have helped us raise not only vital funds which will help us continue our lifesaving services, but awareness of the fight against gender-based violence.”