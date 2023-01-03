A MAN has been left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Caerphilly.

The 77-year-old has been taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff after a crash in Gwerthonor Place, Gilfach.

The Welsh Air Ambulance was called to the scene - along with the Welsh Ambulance Service and Gwent Police officers - following the crash involving two cars.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision in Gwerthonor Place, Gilfach at around 11.40am on Tuesday, January 3.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

“The collision involved two cars.

“One of the drivers, a 77-year-old man, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, in Cardiff with serious and potentially life-changing injuries.”

Commercial Street to Cardiff Road in Gilfach, Caerphilly was closed due to the crash.