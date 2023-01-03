THE fire service has warned drivers of entering fords after a vehicle got stuck earlier this week.

Mid and West Wales Fire Service attended an incident at Vicars Mill Ford in Clunderwen, Pembrokeshire, on Monday, January 2, after a car got stuck in a flooded and fast-flowing ford.

Crews from Haverfordwest, Carmarthen and Narberth stations attended the scene at 1.24pm on Monday. Prior to their arrival, the car’s driver had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. The crews left the scene at 2.46pm.

The fire service wants to remind road users of the dangers of entering flooded roads, no matter what vehicle they are driving, as the water can be deeper and faster-flowing than it looks.

A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.24pm on Monday, January 2, crews from Haverfordwest, Carmarthen and Narberth stations attended an incident at Vicars Mill Ford, Clunderwen.

"One private motor vehicle had entered a flooded and fast-flowing ford and become stuck. The female driver had exited the vehicle prior to the arrival of the crews and was uninjured.

“Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service reminds all road users of the dangers of entering flooded roads in any vehicle. The water can often be deeper and faster flowing than people may realise.”

Information on road safety can be found at https://www.mawwfire.gov.uk/eng/your-safety/on-the-road/