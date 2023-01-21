IN THESE pictures we look back to October 2010, when Princess Anne visited Tenovus in Cwmbran.

Princess Anne shakes hands with Mayoress of Torfaen Margaret Jones on her arrival at Cwmbran for her visit to Tenovus. Mayor of Torfaen Cllr Robert Jones and Mohammad Asghar AM are on either side of the Mayoress

Princess Anne with Claudia McVie, the chief executive of Tenovus, enters the Henllys Suite at Cwmbran Stadium

Princess Anne with Claudia McVie, right, the chief executive of Tenovus, as they listen to the Sing for Life Choir

Princess Anne talking to members of the Sing for Life Choir

Princess Anne talking to members of the Sing for Life Choir

Princess Anne talking to people involved with the charity

Princess Anne, with the knife, after cutting a birthday cake made in the shape of the Tenovus Mobile Cancer Support Unit. With Princess Anne is Claudia McVie, the chief executive of Tenovus

Princess Anne, singing a visitors' book during here visit to Tenovus. With Princess Anne is Claudia McVie, right, the chief executive of Tenovus; and John Richards, vice-chairman

Andrea Beardshaw conducting the Sing for Life Choir during Princess Anne's visit to Tenovus at Cwmbran Stadium

Mal Evans, left, of the Sing for Life Choir Pictured as the choir sang during Princess Anne visit to Tenovus at Cwmbran Stadium