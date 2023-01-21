IN THESE pictures we look back to October 2010, when Princess Anne visited Tenovus in Cwmbran.
Princess Anne shakes hands with Mayoress of Torfaen Margaret Jones on her arrival at Cwmbran for her visit to Tenovus. Mayor of Torfaen Cllr Robert Jones and Mohammad Asghar AM are on either side of the Mayoress
Princess Anne with Claudia McVie, the chief executive of Tenovus, enters the Henllys Suite at Cwmbran Stadium
Princess Anne with Claudia McVie, right, the chief executive of Tenovus, as they listen to the Sing for Life Choir
Princess Anne talking to members of the Sing for Life Choir
Princess Anne talking to members of the Sing for Life Choir
Princess Anne talking to people involved with the charity
Princess Anne, with the knife, after cutting a birthday cake made in the shape of the Tenovus Mobile Cancer Support Unit. With Princess Anne is Claudia McVie, the chief executive of Tenovus
Princess Anne, singing a visitors' book during here visit to Tenovus. With Princess Anne is Claudia McVie, right, the chief executive of Tenovus; and John Richards, vice-chairman
Andrea Beardshaw conducting the Sing for Life Choir during Princess Anne's visit to Tenovus at Cwmbran Stadium
Mal Evans, left, of the Sing for Life Choir Pictured as the choir sang during Princess Anne visit to Tenovus at Cwmbran Stadium
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here