A POPULAR energy drink which sells out in hours is now being offered on Facebook marketplace in Newport and around Gwent – for far more than the usual asking price.

The craze of the Prime energy drink created by British rapper KSI, and boxer Logan Paul has swept the country, with some queuing for hours before stores open to pick up some cans.

Initially the drink - launched this time last year at £1.99 a bottle - was only available in Asda, with stocks at the Pill store regularly selling out in minutes, and last month it was also made available in Aldi, with footage on social media showing fights breaking out over stocks.

The drink is being sold on Facebook marketplace by Newport Public.

And some people in and around Newport who got their hands on bottles are taking advantage of the demand by offering them on Facebook Marketplace - for far more than the £1.99 they paid for it.

Prices range between £3 to £75 for a case of 10 drinks, with 15 Facebook users from the area keen to sell the drink.

One man from Caerphilly is also offering the drink for £60 for 12 bottles, or £5 per bottle.

Rapper KSI, 29, created the drink with his fellow YouTube influencer Logan Paul after their celebrity boxing match on November 9, 2019, at the Staples centre in Los Angeles.

Since then, the drink is still being sold at ridiculous price on Amazon and eBay with prices ranging from £13 pound on Amazon with the highest priced at £149.