THE new year is here, and many will be making resolutions or trying their tastebuds with Veganuary.

Veganuary challenges people to try a vegan diet throughout January – more than 620,000 people got involved with the challenge in 2022.

It was first launched in 2014 and has grown each year with many businesses also getting involved by increasing their vegan options and helping make the lifestyle choice more visible.

Here are some of the great places to tuck into vegan food in Newport and surrounding areas…

The Secret Garden Café, Newport

The Secret Garden Café, on Charles Street in Newport, is a small bistro which is well known for its vegetarian and vegan options. It is rated 4.5 with more than 350 reviews on TripAdvisor.

One reviewer, who opted for the vegan breakfast, described the venue as a “little oasis” with “friendly, informative and helpful” staff and the food as “excellent” adding that they “highly recommend” a visit.

The Queen Inn, Cwmbran

Last year The Queen Inn, on Upper Cwmbran Road in Cwmbran, offered a Veganuary menu which proved so popular they decided to stick to a plant-based menu all year round.

The momentum appears to have continued for the food venue, with one review writing: “This is one of the best vegan restaurants out there at the moment” and that it “never disappoints” adding that the staff are “kind and helpful”.

The Pot Café, Newport

The Pot Café is an independent venue, based in Newport Arcade, which is well established in the city centre offering vegan and veggie options for food and drinks.

A recent guest enjoyed a “hearty vegan breakfast” at the “long established” café which offers seating in the unit or outside in the Victorian arcade.

They added:

“The breakfast was full of flavour, was very satisfying, and the service – in pleasant surroundings – was friendly and efficient.”

Jolly Colliers Inn, Monmouthshire

This gastropub, based in Llanelly Hill Waenllapria in Abergavenny, is rated five on TripAdvisor with at least 300 reviews.

The food is rated highly on TripAdvisor, with the venue also offering “superb” vegetarian and vegan options including an “amazing” cauliflower steak.

A woman who tried the Sunday lunch, while her friend opted for a vegan lunch, said it was “absolutely amazing” and that “the way the food was presented was nothing short of professional”. She added that they had a “jaw dropping” amount of “delicious” food.

Supa Thai Vegan, Newport

Supa Thai Vegan opened in Newport Market, following a huge redevelopment project by LoftCo, in March 2022 and offers an entirely vegan menu.

As it’s a new addition to the city centre it has less reviews on TripAdvisor, but they are all positive rating it five out of five.

The first review described it as “fresh, vibrant and exciting” while a more recent review – by a regular customer – praised the food for being “consistently of the highest standard, scrumptious, fresh, and colourful”.

Volare, Caerphilly

Volare, on Cardiff Road in Caerphilly, is rated #1 of 75 restaurants in Caerphilly at the time of this article’s publication and is rated five with more than 1,000 reviews on TripAdvisor.

Although the award-winning venue is not exclusively vegan it has options for those on plant-based or meat-free diets with some reviews praising its adaptability.

One visitor praised the owner for showing them which meals could be made vegan, even creating an “adhoc vegan cocktail” for them and added that “nothing [was] too much trouble.”