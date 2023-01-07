BACK in 2010 soldiers from 2nd Battalion Royal Welsh exercised their right to march through the centre of Newport.

A short ceremony took place at the city's Civic Centre where Mayor of Newport Cllr Bill Langsford presented the reaffirmation scroll to the colonel of the regiment Major General Roddy Porter MBE.

After the ceremony the soldiers set off from Commercial Street by the Tom Toya Lewis pub to the D-Day memorial stature in High Street and a salute was given in Westgate Square.

