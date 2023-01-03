A 75-YEAR-OLD woman is dead and another woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after a crash in Monmouth on December 31.

The collision occurred between a car and pedestrian in a Waitrose car park on Monnow Street, at just after 4pm.

Officers attended along with the Welsh Ambulance Service, but the pedestrian later died in hospital.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, but has now been released.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision in Waitrose car park on Monnow Street, Monmouth at around 4.20pm on Saturday, December 31.

"We’re asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using Waitrose car park between 4pm and 4.20pm to contact us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen a red Toyota Yaris being driven in the car park on Saturday, December 31, to contact us."

You can call the police on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200435393 with any details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.