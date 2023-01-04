MORE than 20 cars were reportedly damaged in one night along the picturesque Garn Road.

Gwent Police and Blaenau Gwent Officers are now appealing for information on the incident which occurred on the night of Tuesday, December 28.

Officers are asking anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV that can help in the investigation, to contact officers.

Stunning views from Garn Road

In a statement issued on January 3, a spokesperson for the police said: "We received multiple reports of criminal damage after 23 cars were reportedly damaged in Garn Road, Nantyglo, overnight on Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 December.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re asking anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, can call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200431845.​"

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously with details on 0800 555 111.