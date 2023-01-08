BACK in 2004 the Argus reported on one of the most unusual stories we ever reported - when a dead whale washed up at the coast of St Bride's near the Lighthouse Inn.

Coastguards were called out to St Bride's on the morning of September 23, 2004, after witnesses saw the Fin Whale on the shore.

Reaching 60ft long, the Fin Whale is the second-longest species in the world, after the Blue Whale, and thousands flocking to the coast to see the giant sea creature.

Hundreds of cars were parked at the Lighthouse Inn car park and nearby road to witness the once in a lifetime chance to see the dead whale.

Headline eighteen years ago (Image: Newsquest)

Headline at the time when the Whale washed up at St Brides

Due to the amount of spectators turning up to see the Finn Whale, Gwent Police had to attend Beach Road to keep traffic flowing in the area.

Simon Williams from Newport, who was 25 at the time, was one of the witnesses to see the whale after seeing it in the Argus.

Speaking at the time he said: “I saw the picture in the Argus and decided to take a look for myself. I was shocked at how big it is.

“It’s amazing and probably a once in a lifetime sight.”

Crowds gather to see dead whale at St Brides

Howard Armstrong, one of the owners of the Lighthouse Inn, witnessed busier business at the pub during the whales visit.

He added: “I went down there to take some photographs, I have seen one before as a child.

"I believe wildlife is sacrosanct, at least it was a natural thing and hasn’t been killed by interference by man.”

Not only did the whale washing up on the shore cause a spectacle, but it also caused major traffic hold-ups due to the amount of people using the Lighthouse Inn car park.

Gwent Police returned in the evening to regulate traffic until on-lookers started to depart before the removal of the whale.