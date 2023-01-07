FANCY escaping to live in the Monmouthshire countryside? Got a spare million?

This five-bedroom country house, based in the rural setting of Monmouth, is being offered for a guide price of £1,200,000 through the estate agent Powells, with the property listed on Right Move.

Once upon a time Talgarn House was two cottages, but today it forms an extended family home which is nearing 3,000 square foot in size.

It sits in grounds of gardens and fields amounting to around 7.2 acres of land, with stunning views including three iconic mountains.

The farmhouse would be ideal for a family, as it has:

Five bedrooms;

Four bathrooms;

Two reception rooms;

A study.

The open-plan kitchen adjoins with a large dining area and a family room which will offer a spacious communal area for buyers of the building.

The kitchen was made by local cabinet maker and designer, Andrew Williams, and includes bespoke cabinets and an oil fire Aga. Underfloor heating can be found under the flagstone flooring.

The dining area has room for a large table and also boasts a glass roof lantern.

An internal window in the dining area offers a view into the family room, which includes oak flooring and glazed French doors revealing Sugar Loaf, the Skirrid, and the Blorenge.

The family room has two levels, which could create a natural divide if wished; in the corner of the room is a wood burning stove.

The main entrance hall to the house has an arched window overlooking fruit trees. It includes "ample" storage in a cloakroom and a door which leads to the study.

The study has glazed French doors which open onto a terrace - ideal for lovely views while working or for a moment to step outside for some fresh air.

The property also has a lounge, with a fireplace.

Plus, as previously mentioned Talygarn House has five bedrooms (scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see these) and four bathrooms.

