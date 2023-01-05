A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

BRANDON BRUCE PETER LEE, 23, of Tern Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he was found guilty following a trial of two counts of assault by beating on May 26, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £450 in compensation and costs.

FFION ROBERTS, 21, of Coed Main, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Pontygwindy Road at the junction with Mill Road on June 21, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL OWEN GRAY, 80, of St George's Crescent, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hereford Road on May 25, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

STEVEN JONES, 40, of Broadmead, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving a tractor when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle on the A449, Usk, on July 19, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SINEAD JONES, 30, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £200 compensation after she pleaded guilty to causing £800 worth of criminal damage to a Citroen C4 car in Blaina on April 4, 2022.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

VINNY MORGAN, 58, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was fined £1,107 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £111 surcharge after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating in Newport on June 12, 2022.

JAMIE JONES, 39, of Emlyn Avenue, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £50 compensation after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a key fob entry system belonging to Riverside Pharmacy on March 3, 2022.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

MATTHEW BARRY FRANCIS, 54, of Prescoch Lane, Penyrheol, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on The Highway, New Inn, on May 25.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID DONAGHAY, 56, of Thornbury Park, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245, Magor Road, Langstone, on June 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AGNIESZKA NAWROCKA, 46, of Ladyhill Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR at the Maesglas East roundabout on August 28, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.