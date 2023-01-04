A MAN has been taken to hospital following an early-morning crash in Caerphilly borough.
The incident took place on the A468, between Machen and Bedwas at around 5.35am.
Police confirmed that one car was involved.
There are no further details as to the seriousness of the injuries sustained by the man.
The road was closed in both directions until shortly before 8am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here