SEVEN men have gone on the run after breaching license conditions, prompting a police appeal for information on their whereabouts.

The seven men, pictured above, have breached their license conditions and are being recalled to prison.

Gwent Police said that all seven are believed to be evading arrest.

"Our officers have worked hard, carrying our searches and following enquiries across Gwent to try and locate them to bring them into custody," a spokesperson said.

"We're now asking you to help us. If you've seen any of the suspects, or know where they may be hiding out please get in touch."

The men are:

Kaine Peterson, 23, from the Cwmbran area;

Joshua Adams, 34, from the Newport area;

Nicholas Somers, 33, from the Newport area;

Joel Richards, 24, from the Newport area;

Jason Deakin, 36, from the Caldicot area;

Isaac Campbell, 33, from the Newport area;

Connor O’Hallaran, 22, from the Pontypool area.

"We are hoping that with your help, we can bring in all seven of these men into custody," the Gwent Police spokesperson said.

Some of those pictured may be relying on family or friends to avoid arrest.

"We'd like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour someone who's been recalled to prison which itself could lead to a jail term," Gwent Police said.

"The men, or anyone who has information about their whereabouts, are asked to contact us immediately by calling 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter quoting the name of the man and any information.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."