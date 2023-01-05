AN UNINSURED driver lied to police that a cat was to blame for a bad crash he had caused in a residential area.

Blaine Phillips, 28, from Ebbw Vale, claimed he’d swerved to avoid a feline before colliding with another vehicle on Varteg Road, Pontypool.

But when police checked CCTV covering the area they found there had been no cat crossing the road or any other "distraction".

MORE NEWS: Tearful young man flagged down police for help... and was arrested for drug use!

Phillips caused “substantial damage” in the crash when he was at the wheel of a Ford Focus car on October 19 last year.

Miquelle Groves, prosecuting, told Newport Magistrates’ Court: “The defendant’s bad driving is an aggravating factor.

“He said he had swerved to avoid a cat.

“CCTV proved there were no distractions or obstructions in the road before the collision.”

Phillips, of Darby Crescent, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance.

The court heard the defendant already had six points on his driving licence as a result of other motoring convictions.

Phillips, who represented himself, said he had just received a job offer.

He added that he had tried to insure the Focus on the day of the crash.

Presiding justice Mohammad Shijil Miah told the defendant: “Your driving was erratic.”

Phillips’ licence was endorsed with eight penalty points which put him over the maximum of 12 points.

The defendant was asked if he wanted to make an exceptional hardship application to the court in an attempt to keep his licence.

He replied that he didn’t and accepted he would be disqualified from driving.

Phillips was banned from driving for six months.

The defendant was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.