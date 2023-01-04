A DRIVER and passenger escaped being "impaled" after crashing a sports car into a fence in Monmouthshire on New Year's Eve.

The incident occurred on Usk Road, Shirenewton at around 10.50am on Saturday, December 31.

Officers from Gwent Police attended and the collision involved one car, a black Porsche 987, which had collided with a fence.

Police confirmed that the driver received minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be identified, said that the outcome could have been significantly worse.

"The driver hit the kerb and hedgerow and the fence saved him from entering the adjoining field," he said.

"Upon hitting the fence, this then broke up causing it to go through the driver's door window, through the driver's headrest and push through the rear window."

Pictures taken by the eyewitness show the extent of the damage caused.

He explained that the car was severely damaged on the front drivers side and at the rear.

"Luckily at the time there was no other road user," he said.

"The driver got away with what looked like a minor cut above his right ear and the passenger a minor cut by his left ear.

"Both driver and passenger were very very lucky, the driver was less than one inch from being impaled through his head."