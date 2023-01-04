TWO Gwent men who were being hunted by police after breaking their licence conditions have been tracked down and arrested.

Simon Jones, 43, from Caerphilly and Shaun Walker, 28, from Newport were recalled to prison after breaching their licence conditions.

The two men have now been arrested.

Mr Jones and Mr Walker breached their licence conditions (Image: Gwent Police)

Jones and Walker were among the line-up of nine Gwent men who were recalled to prison.

The seven other men are believed to be still evading arrest and are wanted by the police.