Spotify fans are obsessing over a new feature on the music and podcast streaming platform.

A year is a long time in music, but Spotify is giving you the chance to solve your post Spotify Wrapped blues in January 2024 already.

The Playlist in a Bottle feature allows you to create a playlist that will be locked until January 2024.

When opening the Spotify app, you will be prompted to create your Playlist in a Bottle consisting of at least three songs.

First of all, you will chose what you are putting your playlist in, with choices such as a bottle, a lunch box and a teddy bear.

You will then be asked to answer a series of questions with a song.

These include a song you need to hear live in 2023, a song that reminds you of your favourite person, and a song that you are secretly obsessed with.

I just made a musical time capsule I can’t open until 2024.

Make yours with Playlist in a Bottle by Spotify: https://t.co/75N5WsiUYm#PlaylistinaBottlehttps://t.co/mCTToP4k2N pic.twitter.com/NmflC6K5OR — Thepurplestar✨ (@AcnhAzureCove22) January 3, 2023

However, you can refresh these questions and unlimited number of times, and answer as many as you like to create your playlist.

Once you are happy with your selection you can lock it in, at which point Spotify will save it to be revealed in January 2024.

A message says: “Your playlist has been sealed. We’ll let you know when your playlist is unsealed in January 2024.”

Users have already taken to social media to share their playlists and praise the idea.

One said: “Playlist in a Bottle idea on Spotify is cool. Excited for my reaction next year.”