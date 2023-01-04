The two lead actors from the 1968 film version of Romeo and Juliet are suing the film studio Paramount for child abuse over a nude scene in the film.

Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, who were 15 and 16 at the time of production respectively, filed a lawsuit on December 30 accusing the studio of sexual exploitation, Variety reported.

The suit alleges that director Franco Zeffirelli assured both actors that there would be no nudity in the film and that they would wear flesh-coloured undergarments in the bedroom scene.

However, in the final days of filming, the director allegedly implored them to perform in the nude with body makeup, “or the Picture would fail.”

The suit alleges that Franco Zeffirelli assured the actors there would be no nudity in the film (Image: PA)

Variety reported: "According to the complaint, Zeffirelli showed them where the camera would be positioned, and assured them that no nudity would be photographed or released in the film. The suit alleges that he was being dishonest and that Whiting and Hussey were in fact filmed nude without their knowledge."

Tony Marinozzi, who is a business manager for both actors, said: “What they were told and what went on were two different things.

“They trusted Franco. At 16, as actors, they took his lead that he would not violate that trust they had. Franco was their friend, and frankly, at 16, what do they do? There are no options. There was no #MeToo.”

Zeffirelli passed away at the age of 96 in 2019.

The lawsuit has arrived at the end of a temporary suspension of California’s statutes of limitations for childhood sexual abuse cases, which had a deadline of December 31.

Additionally, the complaint alleges the pair have suffered “mental anguish and emotional distress” in the years since the film's release and have lost out on job opportunities.

They are seeking damages “believed to be in excess of $500 million.”

Romeo and Juliet was a box office success at the time of its release and ended up receiving four Oscar nominations, winning two for best cinematography and best costume design.