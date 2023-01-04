MILLIONS of people have less than a month left to submit their tax return or potentially face a fine, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has said.

More than 12 million taxpayers are expected to file a return for the 2021/22 tax year by January 31, 2023.

At the moment, around 5.7 million people have not done it yet, and HMRC is urging those not to delay any further.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director-general for customer services, said: “There is less than one month for customers to submit their tax returns and my message to those yet to start is: don’t delay, do it online.

HMRC are urging people not to delay on filing their tax return

“HMRC provides lots of useful information to help you get started. Visit gov.uk and search ‘self-assessment’.”

People who miss the January 31 deadline could face an initial £100 fixed penalty, even if there is no tax to pay, followed by further charges.

The revenue body said it will treat those with genuine excuses leniently, as it focuses on those who persistently fail to complete their tax returns and deliberate tax evaders.

Those who provide a reasonable excuse for not submitting their tax return in time could avoid a financial penalty.

People should also watch out for scammers using the forthcoming deadline to trick people with fake texts, calls and emails, which may claim that tax is owed or that people are entitled to a tax “rebate”.