AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Monmouth to allow repair work to be undertaken.

The closure has been put in place to "urgently" repair a water leak.

Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Welsh Water, will undertake the work, on Monnow Street in the town.

The closure only covers a small section of the road, but the whole of Monnow Way will be access only until the work is complete.

A signed diversion will see motorists having to travel nearly two miles out of their way.

It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) Friday, January 6.