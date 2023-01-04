As people continue to grapple with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis workers across the UK are ramping up calls for better pay and conditions in the workplace.

A number of sectors will be affected in January as workers stage walk-outs with rail, road, education and health sectors just some of the areas that will be affected in the weeks ahead.

These are all the strikes scheduled to take place in January:

January 4

RMT railway workers, PCS National Highways Officers, Abellio bus workers and driving examiners with the DVSA in England and Wales.

January 5

ASLEF train drivers will strike, joined by Abellio bus workers with Unite, and driving examiners working for the DVSA in England and Wales.

January 6 and 7

On the railway networks, members of the RMT will continue their strikes, while National Highways workers in the East Midlands and eastern regions of England will begin strike action. Driving examiners in England and Wales will continue to strike.

January 8 and 9

The DVSA strike continues among driving examiners in London, south-east England, south-west England, and Wales.

January 10

The DCSA strike continues, while bus workers with Abellio in the south and west of London restart their strike. In education, The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union will strike in primary schools, special schools and early year provision.

January 11

Ambulance workers who are part of GMB and Unison will strike across five health boards in England, while the EIS strike will continue in Scotland, though this time in secondary schools and secondary special schools.

January 12

Members of the Prospect union who work on the Elizabeth Line will strike on the Tube in London. They will be joined by bus drivers employed by Abellio in parts of London.

January 13, 14, and 15

No strikes planned.

January 16

Bus driver strikes in parts of London will continue, while the EIS will begin national strike action for 16 days until February 2, with members striking in two local authority areas each day.

January 17

No strikes planned.

January 18 and 19

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will go on strike for two days in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

January 20, 21, and 22

No strikes planned.

January 23

Ambulance workers represented by Unison will hold a one-day walkout in five areas across England.

January 24

No strikes planned.

January 25 and 26

Abellio bus drivers resume their strikes in south and west London.

January 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31

No strikes planned.