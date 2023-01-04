COSTA Coffee has revealed its New Year menu and it won’t be long until customers can tuck in.

The coffee shop chain is set to introduce its new FuzeTea Superfuzions range with three flavours to try.

Customers will be able to choose between the FuzeTea Mellow Mango Superfuzions Tea, FuzeTea Spiced Apple flavour Superfuzions Tea and FuzeTea Citrus Zing Superfuzions Tea.

It doesn’t stop there though as Costa Coffee welcomes new and returning food items including lunch options and sweet treats.

The FuzeTea Superfuzions range is launching this week (Image: Costa Coffee)

Costa Coffee reveals New Year menu

The additions to the menu will be able to buy from Thursday, January 5.

Here’s a list of the food you can expect to see available in Costa Coffee stores this January.

Me’tball Wrap (vegan)

BBQ Chick’n Panini (vegan)

Cajun Spiced Chicken Pizza Wrap

Burts BBQ Lentil Chips

Poached Egg & Bacon Brioche

Roast Chicken & Bacon Toastie

Beanz & Cheese Toastie

Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake

Chocolate Cornflake Cake

Chocolate & Caramel Muffin made with Rolo

Chocolate & Caramelised Biscuit Loaf cake (vegan)

Rocky Road (vegan)

Lemon Drizzle Loaf Cake

Carrot & Walnut Cake

Banana & Pecan Loaf Cake

Granola Slice

Heart Emoji Gingerbread biscuit (vegan)

Iced Shortcake Biscuit (vegan)

Selected Costa Coffee stores, Drive Thrus and Click & Collect, will see new additions to the M&S Food range.

New items include M&S Five Berry Granola Yogurt, M&S Smoked Ham & Coleslaw Sandwich, M&S Minestrone with Bacon Soup and M&S Pineapple chunks.

The vegan Me’tball Wrap and BBQ Chick’n Panini are included in the menu (Image: Costa Coffee)

Costa Coffee New Year drinks offer

In addition to the new menu, Costa Coffee will be offering members of its free Costa Club app the chance to be rewarded with a free hot drink of choice when any drink is purchased at a Costa Coffee store, via Click & Collect or at a Costa Express machine on Friday 6 January 2023.

Customers will need to be quick though as the offer can only be redeemed from Saturday, January 7 to Thursday, January 12, 2023.

They’ll need to scan their Costa Club app when purchasing any drink at participating Costa stores (including using Click & Collect) or at a Costa Express self-service coffee machine in Great Britain on Friday, January 6, 2023 and a reward for a free Hot Drink of their choice (to be redeemed the day after) will appear in your Costa Club app.

The Granola Slice and Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake are both new to the menu (Image: Costa Coffee)

A Costa Coffee spokesperson said: “This January we want to spoil our customers, giving them the ultimate feel-good start to the year.

“What better way to do that than to create the most wonderful food and drink menu to enjoy and there’s even a whole host of new and returning vegan items included!

“Not only that, but we have some great offers coming up for our wonderful Costa Club members - so keep your eyes peeled!”

All food and drinks can also be ordered via Click & Collect or through delivery via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.

For more information about delivery, the New Year menu or the terms and conditions of Costa Coffee’s offers, you can visit the website.

