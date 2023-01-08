MANY of us can confess to leaving things behind when checking out of a hotel room.

However, many of the items in the lost and found box at Travelodge sites in South Wales and the wider UK are slightly more unusual than a charging cable or a set of keys.

Items including a three foot tall wooden hand-carved Welsh love spoon, a duffel bag containing 50 portions of laverbread and a box of 100 Queen Elizabeth II Cypher Platinum Jubilee crowns are among the strange discoveries made by hotel staff in South Wales.

In Gwent the strangeness continues.

At the Travelodge hotel in Newport city centre, a family of gnomes was discovered abandoned in one of the rooms.

In Caerphilly, an entire camera crew were left behind upon checking out.

Budget hotel chain, Travelodge, has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels including its 17 hotels in South Wales during the last 12 months.

Here are some of the weirder finds:

This year, the Travelodge team members that work at the budget hotel chains 17 properties across South Wales had some slightly more obscure items being forgotten by guests last year, such as a collection of love letters spanning 50 years - which a couple who were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary had brought with them to show their grandchildren.

Another guest, who had a love of laverbread and visiting family in Wales, had purchased 50 portions at Llanelli market but 'forgot' it on check out.

The 2022 lost and found inventory report revealed a high volume of royal and patriotic memorabilia being left behind at Travelodge hotels, especially across the group’s London, Edinburgh and Cardiff hotels.

There were enough Union Jack flags left behind to run across the breadth of London.

One forgetful guest staying at Luton Airport Travelodge had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to Queen in photographs.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokesperson said: “We do get a range of interesting items left behind.

"Interestingly the 2022 lost and found audit also revealed that we are a nation striving for a healthy lifestyle as we have seen a significant rise in smart watches being left behind in our Travelodge hotels during the last 12 months.

“When it comes to why so many of our customers forget their treasured items, it’s basically due to us all being time poor, juggling multiple tasks and being in a hurry to get from A to B.

"In the rush, valuable possessions are easily forgotten.”