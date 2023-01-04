A MICHELIN-STARRED chef has described a Welsh McDonald’s as “the best in the world” in an unlikely review.

Gareth Ward, a chef in Ynyshir, near Machynlleth, one of the most highly awarded restaurants in Wales, selected the Welshpool branch of the glocal fast food giant as one of his favourite restaurants in the country.

When asked to list some of his favourite Welsh restaurants by WalesOnline, Mr Ward named Baravin in Aberystwyth and Caersws Fish Bar, saying they were both pushing the boat out with experimental dishes.

But alongside them, Mr Ward also named Welshpool’s McDonald’s as one of his favourite establishments, going as far as to call it the second best restaurant in Wales.

He said: “I'm telling you now, Welshpool McDonald's is on a different level. It's just got different elements to everyone else.

"It's just absolutely smashing it. Last time I had a crispy chicken and it definitely had something like truffle mayonnaise on it. I don't think it did, but it tasted like it did.

"Everybody I speak to says this is, by far, the best McDonald's in the world. Welshpool McDonald's that's what it's all about."

Located in the Enterprise Park, the Welshpool branch of McDonald’s opened in May 2021.

Ynyshir won the 2022 National Restaurant Awards 2022 and has two Michelin stars, five AA rosettes, and top ranking in Wales in the Harden’s Guide.