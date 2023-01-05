PLANS to build a new housing estate in Ebbw Vale, which have been backed by Blaenau Gwent planning officers, are set to be discussed by councillors next week.

An outline planning application by Merthyr Tydfil-based construction firm Jones Building Ltd to build 13 homes on land at Cemetery Road, Ebbw Vale will be discussed by councillors at a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, January 12.

The purpose of an outline planning application is to establish whether the principle of a development on a patch of land is acceptable or not.

The proposal is for a mix of four and five bedroom houses.

Planning officer, Helen Hinton said: “The site is allocated within the Local Development Plan (LDP) for mixed use development as part of the regeneration framework for the Ebbw Vale Northern Corridor.

“The corridor comprises of a number of regeneration projects and sites, with the application site in site one.

“This area is allocated for residential development with the potential to accommodate between 180 to 240 units.

“The application site occupies a relatively small, linear area to the north-west end of site one.”

Due to this. Ms White said that the proposal is “acceptable” in terms of land use and that the principle of development matches national and local planning policies

Ms White said: “My recommendation is that planning permission be granted.”

In the planning report, the council’s leisure service has suggested that a financial contribution of £45,600 or £3,800 per house is needed to upgrade or refurbish playing provision in the ward, including Letchworth Road Play area.

Also, a 10 per cent contribution towards affordable homes in Blaenau Gwent from the site, would be expected from developers.

Ms Hinton said: “Based on the fact that the agent has demonstrated that there is insufficient viability in the scheme to fulfil the planning obligations identified, and that the policy team agree with the assessment, I have not included a requirement for the applicants to enter a Section 106 agreement in my recommendation.”

If permission is given, then a further detailed planning application must be agreed with planners before building work can start.