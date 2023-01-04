A 79-YEAR-OLD man has been released from hospital after he was allegedly assaulted in Blackwood.

The man was allegedly assaulted in High Street, Blackwood at around 3pm on Thursday, December 29.

A 35-year-old man from the Cardiff area was arrested on suspicion of assault but has not been charged.

The Cardiff man was released on conditional bail.

Gwent Police are still appealing for information about the assault and are urging people tp come forward if they have any information.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “If you have any information, or believe may be able to help our investigation, please call 101, or message us on social media, quoting 2200433334.”