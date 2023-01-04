A MAN and woman have been jailed for more than seven years for drug trafficking offences.

Callum Ryan, 30, from Ebbw Vale, and Rachel Jenkins, 34, from the Rhymney area of Caerphilly, were locked up at Cardiff Crown Court.

Ryan pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a cocaine and was sent to prison for four years.

Jenkins admitted possession of cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of the class A drug and possession of ecstasy.

She was jailed for three years and two months.

After they were sentenced, Detective Constable Michael Coles, the officer in the case, said: “We are really pleased with the sentencing of both the individuals involved in this case.

“I hope this acts as a reminder to those tempted to engage in such criminality.

"Illegal drugs have no place in our society, we will continue to target anyone involved in drug supply.

“We encourage people to continue to report any such concerns so we can take action.”