A YOUNG woman has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking offences.

Teenager Lorna Hawkes, 19, from Pontypool, admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, cannabis and benzodiazepine.

Benzodiazepine is a class C drug that’s a type of sedative sometimes used as a short-term treatment for severe anxiety.

The offences were committed between October 27, 2020 and November 15, 2020, Newport Magistrates’ Court heard.

Hawkes, of Bythway Road, Trevethin, is due to be sentenced at the crown court on January 13.

She was granted unconditional bail.