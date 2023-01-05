A CWMBRAN pub has announced it is becoming "the world’s first plant-based steakhouse."

Last year The Queen Inn, in Upper Cwmbran, went 100 per cent meat-free after they saw a surge in popularity last year during Veganuary - when people cut meat and dairy products out of their diets during January.

And now, in partnership with Redefine Meat, the venue has announced it is revamping its menu and becoming "the world's first plant-based steakhouse".

Tirion Healy and Ryan Edwards (Image: The Queen Inn)

Owner Ryan Edwards said: “2022 has been incredible, quite easing our most successful year ever.

“We’ve had an incredible amount of publicity and the support we have had for the move has been so overwhelming and heart-warming.

“People from all over the UK and beyond are obsessed and grateful for what we do.”

Ffion Rixon and Molly Bond in The Queen Inn on Christmas eve (Image: The Queen Inn)

The pub claimed its move to become Vegan-only saved 20,000 animals lives in 2022.

A look at one of the dishes on the new menu (Image: The Queen Inn)

The pub has partnered with Omni Foods, Heura Foods and Future Farm for their new menu.

Menu items include a range of 'st*aks', 'ch*rizo' paella and a land and sea mixed grill.

Rack of BBQ ribs (Image: The Queen Inn)

The new menu will run every Monday-Saturday between midday and 8.30pm until January 31.

The pub's vegan roast menu will continue as normal on Sundays between midday and 3.30pm.