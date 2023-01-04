A MAN praised for his random acts of festive kindness has revealed he helped five families and gifted away £400 of his own money.

Last week, the Argus' sister newspaper The Leader reported that a young mum was left "speechless" after being handed an envelope in Smyths which contained a card, inside of which was £80 in cash and a heartfelt message.

The kind stranger has now come forward to reveal why he did what he did.

Wishing to only go by his first name, Michael, he said: "This cost of living crisis is tough on everyone. I remember seeing a report on the news about a mother who was struggling with her energy bills, feeding her children, and preparing for Christmas.

"I was not always fortunate, and I never had many toys as a child, so this report struck a chord with me. I decided to use £400 of my own money, to help five families, in my own small way. The logical place to find such families was Smyths."

The 50-year-old from Wrexham continued: "I am not a rich person, I work in a factory, and I am paid by the hour, but I work hard, and I am grateful for what I have. My only regret about giving this money away, is that my hand writing looks awful. But, there is a reason for that.

"I sat in Costa writing out the cards, and a refugee lady and her daughter sat across from me. The lady had bags of Christmas shopping, and her daughter was sitting with her, her hands around a warm drink. I remember the girl's frizzy hair. They were going to be first to get a card.

"So I wrote all the cards out, hurridly preparing theirs, hoping to finish before they left. I handed a card to them, the mother strained to read what was written on the front, I said 'Merry Christmas', and left for Smyths."

Rosy Walkden, one of the people handed the card in Smyths, said she didn't have the chance to thank him as he had left by the time she'd opened the envelope.

Michael said: "From the beginning I had decided to not wait for the people to open their cards, I was not doing this for gratitude, or to be thanked. I wanted them to open their cards, and enjoy the moment for themselves.

"That was the gift I wanted to give. I know how chuffed I would have been, if someone had given me a card with money in it, so thinking about that, was all the thanks that were required.

"Reading the article on Leaderlive, I had a big smile on my face, when the lady stated that nothing like this had happened to her before. That was my intention all along, to help ordinary people, when they were least expecting to be helped."

He then explained how he managed to sneak out without being stopped by one of the benefactors of his gifts.

"As I entered Smyths, I decided to walk around first, making note of who was there, and importantly, plan a quick route out, before I could be identified," he said.

"The next recipient was a lady with her daughter in the 'pink aisle'. I have two daughters who are grown now, and have spent many a Christmas in similar aisles, looking for similar toys."

Next was a mother talking on her phone. She had her child in her pram, and a present in the basket underneath. This was Rosy Walkden.

Michael added: "Around the corner was a young couple who looked to be in their early twenties, with a baby in a pram. I gave them their card, and quickly left the store."

He still had one card left, and returned later after it had gone dark.

"There were less people in the store at this time," he said.

"My attention was drawn to a father with his two young sons. They were looking at toys, his sons were running around and looked happy. These were going to be the recipients of the final card. Again, I said 'Merry Christmas' before leaving sharply.

"I never dreamt that giving away money in this way could be so rewarding. Knowing that I have helped other people, and lifted their spirits, makes everything worthwhile. I do not need thanking for that."