A MAN was taken to hospital after reports of an assault outside a Newport takeaway.

Gwent Police have launched an investigation after a man was reportedly approached by a group of four men between 9.15pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, December 17.

The alleged incident took place outside Spicy Kitchen takeaway on Commercial Street.

The man was allegedly assaulted by one of the men – who police have described as around 6ft 3in and of muscular build.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information which could help the investigation can call 101, or alternatively can send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting reference number 2200422284.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.