SIX holiday cottages in a scenic spot close to the Welsh border could become year-round homes if a new bid is successful.

The application by Kimberley Danter of Blasemere Ltd, based at the nearby Symonds Yat Leisure Park, is to convert the row of six, part of the Paddocks Hotel by the River Wye, into what her planning application describes as starter homes, each with two bedrooms.

The submitted plans do not show any internal changes within the cottages, which appear to have been completed around five years ago.

The six are separate from the Paddocks Cottages, a row of five self-catering holiday properties immediately to the north, which are unaffected.

Comments on the application, numbered 223806, can be made until Monday January 9.