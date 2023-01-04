POWER cuts hit almost 1,000 homes in Crosskeys and Blackwood this morning.

The electrical fault, which affected 976 homes, occurred at 6.50am this morning. The National Grid said power was restored by 7.48am.

Some customers said they were ‘experiencing electrical surges with the lights flickering on and off.’

A spokesperson for the National Grid said: “We had a normal network fault on our high voltage at 06.50 which affected 976 customers.

“Normal fault switching was carried out and all customers restored by 07.48.

“The surges would have possibly been caused while fault switching was carried out and is a normal characteristic in these circumstances and normally causes no issues.”

Some homes in Newport were left without power this morning, the incident was raised in the early hours of this morning and engineers worked to restore the power.