A MAIN road in Monmouth, which was closed for emergency repair works, has been re-opened ahead of schedule.

Monnow Street was closed “urgently” earlier today to repair a water leak.

Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Welsh Water, were called to undertake the work. Although only a small section of the road was closed because of the leak, the whole street was access only and a two-mile diversion was in place.

It was anticipated that the closure would be in place until Friday, December 6, however Monmouthshire council has now confirmed that the road has re-opened ahead of schedule.